WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines
The final day of the first Ashes Test is DELAYED with lunch to be taken at 12:30 p.m. and no play until 1:10 p.m., after heavy rain leaves huge puddles on the Edgbaston outfield
The last day of the first ash test is due to start this morning
The game hangs in the balance, with all three outcomes still possible at Edgbaston
The start of the game was delayed due to heavy rain in Birmingham
The last day of the first ash test is DELAYED due to heavy rain