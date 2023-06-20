Tue. Jun 20th, 2023

    Father and Son are Also on Titanic Submarine Being Hunted by Rescue Mission

    A major search effort was underway in a remote area of the Atlantic Ocean early Tuesday in an effort to locate a submersible and its five passengers that went missing during a dive to the wreck of the Titanic.

    The underwater vehicle named Titan was reported overdue on Sunday night after it lost contact with Polar Prince, the ship supporting the submersible around 900 miles off the Massachusetts coast. David Concannon, an adviser to mission organizer OceanGate Expeditions, said Titan had a 96-hour supply of oxygen when it entered the water at around 6 a.m. on Sunday.

    Pakistani business magnate Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman are the latest to be named as passengers on board Titan. “We are very grateful for the concern being shown by our colleagues and friends and would like to request everyone to pray for their safety while granting the family privacy at this time,” the Dawood family said in a statement to the Associated Press. “The family is well looked after and are praying to Allah for the safe return of their family members.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

