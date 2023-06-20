Qatar signs 27-year gas supply deal with China’s CNPC: Minister

NNA -nbsp;Qatar has agreed to supply the China National Petroleum Corporation with natural gas for 27 years, the Gulf country#39;s energy minister said on Tuesday.

Qatar will supply four million tons a year, said Energy Minister Saad al-Kaabi, QatarEnergy#39;s CEO, seven months after a deal with the same terms was struck with China#39;s Sinopec.

quot;Qatar will supply four million tons annually of natural gas from the North Field East Expansion Project to China over a period of 27 years,quot; Kaabi told a signing ceremony in Doha.

quot;This will become the second LNG (liquefied natural gas) sale and purchase agreement to China within the North Field East Expansion Project.quot;

The two deals are the longest seen in the liquefied gas industry. — AFP

nbsp;

===================== L.Y