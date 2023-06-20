Berri welcomes European Parliament’s Delegation for relations with Mashreq countries, “Kulluna Li Beirut” gathering delegation, former minister Abbas Mortada

NNA – House Speaker, Nabih Berri, on Tuesday received at the Second Presidency in Ain El-Tineh, the European Parliamentrsquo;s Delegation for relations with the Mashreq countries, led by Chair MP Isabel Santos, with an accompanying parliamentary delegation.

The meeting reportedly discussed the current developments, especially the presidential election, Lebanon#39;s negotiations with the International Monetary Fund, the Syrian displacement crisis and its repercussions on Lebanon.

Speaker Berri welcomed the delegation, stressing the depth of the historic relations between Lebanon and Europe.

On the presidential issue, Speaker Berri reiterated his stance that quot;to overcome the political crisis, there must be consensus and dialogue among all parties,quot; noting that quot;he had called twice for dialogue in a bidnbsp;to reach consensus, with these two calls being rejected.rdquo;

On the issue of the displaced Syrians, Berri hoped that the European Union would take the initiative to help Lebanon find a quick solution to this humanitarian issue, which has reached a serious level that Lebanon can no more bear.

nbsp;quot;It is no nbsp;longer permissible, morally, humanely, or legally, to disregard the repercussions resulting from the crisis of the displaced Syrians on Lebanon, which must be resolved by their voluntary return to their homeland and assisting them there,quot; Berri stressed.nbsp;

Regarding the agreement with the International Monetary Fund, Berri indicated that quot;Lebanon has completed an initial agreement with the Fund, and there is still one or two clauses that need to be resolved, foremost of which is preserving the rights of depositors. In all cases, electing a president for the republic, naming a prime minister and forming a government are the gateway to achieving this agreement, which almost enjoys Lebanese consensus. The parliament is ready and prepared to carry out its legislative duties in this regard.rdquo;

This afternoon, Speaker Berri received a delegation of quot;Kulluna Li Beirutquot; (We are all for Beirut) Gathering, chaired by former Minister Mohammed Choucair.

Choucair handed Speaker Berri the Gatheringrsquo;s document bearing on its goals and work program.

The visit was also an occasion during which the delegation discussed with the Speaker the country#39;s general situation and the latest political developments.

The House Speaker then receivednbsp;former Minister Abbas Mortada, who handed him his new publication, entitled quot;The Monetary System in Lebanon between Development, Crisis, Reality and Repercussions.quot;

=============== L.Y