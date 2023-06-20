Tue. Jun 20th, 2023

    Judge Cannon Just Set an Incredible Trump Trial Date

    Jun 20, 2023 , , , ,
    Amr Alfiky/Reuters

    In a baffling turn of events, the Donald Trump-appointed federal judge overseeing his Mar-a-Lago classified documents debacle appears to have placed the case on warp speed—setting a trial just two months away.

    On Monday morning, federal court records showed that U.S. District Judge Aileen M. Cannon created what’s referred to as a “rocket docket” to speed his trial through the system.

    Cannon issued an order stating that the most historic criminal trial in American history will commence Aug. 14. That’s just 55 days away, while most federal trials take up to a year or more as both sides prepare for an epic showdown in court.

