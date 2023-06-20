Tue. Jun 20th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Khalil chairs meeting with international organizations’ representatives, highlights importance of development projects

    By

    Jun 20, 2023

    NNA – Caretaker Finance Minister, Dr. Youssef Khalil, on Tuesday chaired a meeting with several international organizations affiliated with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), in the presence of UNDP Resident Representative in Lebanon, Melanie Hauenstein, as well as representatives from the United Nations Children#39;s Fund (UNICEF), the United Nations Human Settlements Program (UN-Habitat), the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), and the UN Women.

    The meeting was also attended by the Finance Ministryrsquo;s Director General, Georges Maarawi, and Expert Claudine Karaki.

    Minister Khalil valued the importance of development projects implemented by international organizations in Lebanon through the United Nations Development Program.

    Khalil stressed the need for integration and coordination with the concerned Lebanese institutions and administrations in all domains that enhance human capabilitiesrsquo; development, improve people#39;s lives, and create appropriate environments and projects to develop social, health, population, housing and educational services, and improve conditions of some productive sectors, especially agriculture and food, within the framework of the transition towards sustainable development.

    By

