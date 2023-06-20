Hunter Biden Will Plead Guilty to Charges in Tax Case

Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Hunter Biden has reached a tentative deal to plead guilty to two tax crimes and admit to the facts of a gun case, the Justice Department said Tuesday in a court filing.

President Joe Biden’s son, 53, agreed with federal prosecutors to plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges of willful failure to pay in 2017 and 2018, and admit to the illegal possession of a gun purchased in 2018.

The deal remains subject to the approval of a federal judge, and it’s not yet clear when Hunter Biden will appear in court.

