DeepMind’s co-founder suggested testing an AI chatbot’s ability to turn $100,000 into $1 million to measure human-like intelligence

DeepMind

A co-founder of Google’s AI research lab DeepMind thinks AI chatbots like ChatGPT should be tested on their ability to turn $100,000 into $1 million in a “modern Turing test” that measures human-like intelligence.

Mustafa Suleyman, formerly head of applied AI at DeepMind and now CEO and co-founder of Inflection AI, is releasing a new book called “The Coming Wave: Technology, Power, and the Twenty-first Century’s Greatest Dilemma.”

In the book, Suleyman dismissed the traditional Turing test because it’s “unclear whether this is a meaningful milestone or not,” Bloomberg reported Tuesday.

“It doesn’t tell us anything about what the system can do or understand, anything about whether it has established complex inner monologues or can engage in planning over abstract time horizons, which is key to human intelligence,” he added.

The Turing test was introduced by Alan Turing in the 1950s to examine whether a machine has human-level intelligence. During the test, human evaluators determine whether they’re speaking to a human or a machine. If the machine can pass for a human, then it passes the test.

Instead of comparing AI’s intelligence to humans, Suleyman proposes tasking a bot with short-term goals and tasks that it can complete with little human input in a process known as “artificial capable intelligence,” or ACI.

To achieve ACI, Suleyman says AI bots should pass a new Turing test in which it receives a $100,000 seed investment and has to turn it into $1 million. As part of the test, the bot must research an e-commerce business idea, develop a plan for the product, find a manufacturer, and then sell the item.

He expects AI to achieve this milestone in the next two years.

“We don’t just care about what a machine can say; we also care about what it can do,” he wrote, per Bloomberg.

OpenAI’s ChatGPT was released in November 2022 and impressed users with its ability to hold casual conversations, generate code, and write essays. ChatGPT spurred the hype around the generative AI industry.

The technology could even add up to $4.4 trillion to the global economy annually, a recent McKinsey report found.

