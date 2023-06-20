Army chief meets German official, receives delegation representing Sheikh Akl Abi Al-Muna

NNA – Army Commander, General Joseph Aoun, on Tuesday received at his Yarzeh office, Director of Middle East and North Africa of the Foreign Office of the Federal Republic of Germany, Dr. Tobias Tunkel, and the German Embassyrsquo;s Deputy Head of Mission Katharina Lack, in the presence of German Military Attacheacute; Col Heino Matzken.

Discussions reportedly touched on various affairs.

On the other hand, Maj. Gen. Aoun also met with a delegation representing Sheikh Akl of the Unitarian Druze Community, Dr. Sami Abi Al-Muna.

The delegation hailed the efforts made by the army in light of the current crisis, stressing their continuous support for the military instruction.

