Gemayel broaches Syrian refugee dossier with UNHCR’s Freijsen

NNA – quot;Kataebquot; party leader, MP Sami Gemayel, on Tuesday met with United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Representative in Lebanon, IVO Freijsen.

Discussions reportedly touched on the file of the Syrian presence in Lebanon and the role of UNHCR in this regard.

The meeting was attended by Kataeb Partyrsquo;s Politburo member, Ghassan Abou Jaoude, Head of the Partyrsquo;s Foreign Relations Department, Dr. Michel Abou Abdullah, and Head of the legislative and Public Policy Department, lawyer Lara Saadeh.

MP Gemayel presented the Partyrsquo;s viewpoint regarding the overall situation, and touched on a number of practical steps that should be taken to address the Syrian presence in Lebanon.

