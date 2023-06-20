Tue. Jun 20th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Gemayel broaches Syrian refugee dossier with UNHCR’s Freijsen

    By

    Jun 20, 2023 , , , , , ,

    NNA – quot;Kataebquot; party leader, MP Sami Gemayel, on Tuesday met with United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Representative in Lebanon, IVO Freijsen.

    Discussions reportedly touched on the file of the Syrian presence in Lebanon and the role of UNHCR in this regard.

    The meeting was attended by Kataeb Partyrsquo;s Politburo member, Ghassan Abou Jaoude, Head of the Partyrsquo;s Foreign Relations Department, Dr. Michel Abou Abdullah, and Head of the legislative and Public Policy Department, lawyer Lara Saadeh.

    MP Gemayel presented the Partyrsquo;s viewpoint regarding the overall situation, and touched on a number of practical steps that should be taken to address the Syrian presence in Lebanon.

    nbsp;

    ============== L.Y

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Missing Titanic tourist sub has ‘about 40 hours’ of oxygen left, says US Coast Guard

    Jun 20, 2023
    News

    Hunter Biden Federally Charged

    Jun 20, 2023
    News

    Rochelle Humes admits she was ’embarrassed’ about having to get a job at Tesco

    Jun 20, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Missing Titanic tourist sub has ‘about 40 hours’ of oxygen left, says US Coast Guard

    Jun 20, 2023
    News

    Hunter Biden Federally Charged

    Jun 20, 2023
    News

    Rochelle Humes admits she was ’embarrassed’ about having to get a job at Tesco

    Jun 20, 2023
    News

    Rhian Ramos Opens Up About Split and Reconciliation With Boyfriend Sam Verzosa

    Jun 20, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy