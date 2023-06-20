My Favorite Allbirds’ Running Shoe Feels Like I’m Wearing Footwear From the Future—and It’s on Sale

Scouted/The Daily Beast/Allbirds

When it comes to running shoes, finding the right pair is dependent on several factors. Running shoes need to support your foot, provide comfort and breathability, hold up well against multiple surfaces and fit your style, among many other considerations. Allbirds has always been a stalwart of the running shoes and everyday sneakers space with its environmental sustainability and minimalist design proving to be incredibly popular.

The company just launched its newest product, the Tree Flyer running shoe. These shoes are built with several unique features, and after spending almost two weeks wearing them, I can comfortably say that the Tree Flyers are the running shoe of the future. From the design to the materials to even the feel, I have not experienced any running shoes that have done the things that the newest shoes from Allbirds have done.

