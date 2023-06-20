Tue. Jun 20th, 2023

    Mexico mayor hired female strippers for event to celebrate Father’s Day

    Mexico mayor hired female strippers for event to celebrate Father's Day

    Mexico’s mayor hired female strippers for an event to dance and perform lap dances on Father’s Day, prompting shocked mothers to walk out of the venue with their children

    Miguel Villalobos, the mayor of the southern Mexican city of Huehuetán, hosted a Father’s Day party with female strippers on Saturday
    The event included live music, a comedy show and a raffle before the hired group of bikini-clad women stepped to the front of the auditorium
    Footage filmed by one of the guests showed the women performing a routine and later giving lap dances to a group of men

    Mexico mayor hired female strippers for event to celebrate Father’s Day

