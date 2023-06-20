Mexico mayor hired female strippers for event to celebrate Father’s Day

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Mexico’s mayor hired female strippers for an event to dance and perform lap dances on Father’s Day, prompting shocked mothers to walk out of the venue with their children

Miguel Villalobos, the mayor of the southern Mexican city of Huehuetán, hosted a Father’s Day party with female strippers on Saturday

The event included live music, a comedy show and a raffle before the hired group of bikini-clad women stepped to the front of the auditorium

Footage filmed by one of the guests showed the women performing a routine and later giving lap dances to a group of men

