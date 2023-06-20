MAGA Melts Down Over Hunter’s Plea Deal: We’re ‘Controlled by COMMUNISTS!’

Kris Connor/WireImage/Getty

Immediately after news broke Tuesday that Hunter Biden had agreed to plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax crimes and admit fault on a felony gun charge, likely resulting in no jail time for the president’s son, Trump supporters lost their minds.

Even though the tentative agreement was struck after a five-year federal investigation into Biden by Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss, a Trump appointee, MAGA lawmakers and far-right pundits insisted that the resolution into the troubled scion’s legal issues was proof of a “two-tiered justice system.”

The plea deal suggests that federal investigators have not found sufficient evidence to bring any additional charges against Biden on other allegations of criminal wrongdoing, including money laundering, illegal foreign lobbying, and other acts of corruption. House Republicans, meanwhile, have opened probes into the foreign dealings of the Biden family, alleging that President Joe Biden was involved in a “bribery scheme” involving Ukrainian oligarchs.

