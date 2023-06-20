Tue. Jun 20th, 2023

    News

    Former State Rep’s Son Arrested After Crash That Killed 5 Women

    By

    Jun 20, 2023 , , , , , , ,
    Former State Rep’s Son Arrested After Crash That Killed 5 Women

    WCCO – CBS Minnesota/YouTube

    The son of a former Minnesota state representative has been arrested in connection with a crash that killed four young women and a teenage girl, police said.

    Derrick John Thompson, the 27-year-old son of former Democratic Rep. John Thompson, was booked Monday on suspicion of murder after he allegedly ran through a red light in Minneapolis on Friday night and plowed into the victims’ car at 95 miles an hour—killing all five at the scene.

    Law enforcement said he fled the site after the crash. But authorities arrested Thompson after searching the area and took him to a nearby hospital that night, before his eventual booking on Monday, police said.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Missing Titanic tourist sub has ‘about 40 hours’ of oxygen left, says US Coast Guard

    Jun 20, 2023
    News

    Hunter Biden Federally Charged

    Jun 20, 2023
    News

    Rochelle Humes admits she was ’embarrassed’ about having to get a job at Tesco

    Jun 20, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Missing Titanic tourist sub has ‘about 40 hours’ of oxygen left, says US Coast Guard

    Jun 20, 2023
    News

    Hunter Biden Federally Charged

    Jun 20, 2023
    News

    Rochelle Humes admits she was ’embarrassed’ about having to get a job at Tesco

    Jun 20, 2023
    News

    Rhian Ramos Opens Up About Split and Reconciliation With Boyfriend Sam Verzosa

    Jun 20, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy