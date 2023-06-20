Former State Rep’s Son Arrested After Crash That Killed 5 Women

WCCO – CBS Minnesota/YouTube

The son of a former Minnesota state representative has been arrested in connection with a crash that killed four young women and a teenage girl, police said.

Derrick John Thompson, the 27-year-old son of former Democratic Rep. John Thompson, was booked Monday on suspicion of murder after he allegedly ran through a red light in Minneapolis on Friday night and plowed into the victims’ car at 95 miles an hour—killing all five at the scene.

Law enforcement said he fled the site after the crash. But authorities arrested Thompson after searching the area and took him to a nearby hospital that night, before his eventual booking on Monday, police said.

