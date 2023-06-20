Cavalry Beefed Up at Titanic Search Site—but Key Equipment Still Missing

OceanGate/YouTube

The search for the submersible that disappeared en route to the Titanic wreckage site appeared more dire by the minute on Tuesday, with the U.S. Coast Guard conceding it’s uncertain when salvage equipment will arrive at the remote Atlantic Ocean location—if they’re able to locate the missing sub at all.

Capt. Jamie Frederick said at an afternoon press conference that those on the submersible, named the Titan, have about 40 hours of “breathable” oxygen left if the sub remains intact.

Attempts to locate the Titan were beefed up Tuesday, with private companies and foreign governments sending deep-water vessels to assist in the search, but officials said nothing of substance had been spotted on the surface or by sonar. And Frederick was unable to say whether rescue equipment capable of reaching the depths of the Titanic would arrive by then—or if such equipment even exists.

