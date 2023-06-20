Current Student Loan Interest Rates in June 2023

Our experts answer readers’ student loan questions and write unbiased product reviews (here’s how we assess student loans). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners; however, our opinions are our own.

Student loans can help bridge the gap between the total cost of going to college and the amount of financial aid your school offers. There are two main types of student loans: federal loans with benefits and fixed rates that apply to all borrowers, and private ones with rates and terms that vary.

You’re almost always better off going with federal student loans because you’re likely to get a lower interest rate, and they come with special benefits and protections. However, you can only refinance student loans through private lenders.

Student Loan Refinance Rates

While rates have held in a relatively tight range in recent weeks, the cost of refinancing student loans has been rising over the past year as Federal Reserve policy makers increased the federal funds rate to try to slow inflation. Although not directly linked to student loans, higher Fed rates ultimately influence borrowing costs for everything from college to real estate, credit cards, and automobiles.

The current average interest rates on most refinanced student loans rose from two weeks ago, according to data compiled by Credible Student Loans. Ten-year undergraduate loan rates increased the most.

Private Student Loan Interest Rates

5-Year Fixed Student Loan Rates

This past week, five-year fixed refinance rates for undergraduate loans increased by 27 basis points, while rates for graduate loans went up by 23 basis points from the prior week. Rates for both categories of loan are each up more than one percentage point from six months ago.

UndergraduateGraduateThis past week6.90%6.02%Two weeks ago6.63%5.79%6 months ago5.73%4.87%

10-Year Fixed Student Loan Rates

Ten-year fixed refinance rates for undergraduate loans dipped slightly, falling by six basis points. The rates for graduate loans dropped by seven basis points. The cost of borrowing compared with six months ago for either type of degree has increased by more than one percentage point from six months ago.

UndergraduateGraduateThis past week7.13%6.23%Two weeks ago7.19%6.30%6 months ago6.04%5.21%

Private Student Loan Rates vs. Federal Student Loan Rates

Be sure to exhaust all of your federal student loan options before turning to a private lender. Federal student loans almost always have lower interest rates than private loans. Private loans require a credit check, and many students either have no credit history or a low credit score. That means they’re likely to be offered a higher interest rate than they’d pay for a federal student loan.

Congress sets the interest rates for federal student loans, which are the same for all borrowers. There is no credit check required, and you don’t have to show proof of income or have a co-signer. Federal student loans also have some benefits such as the ability to sign up for an income-driven repayment plan, deferment, forbearance, or forgiveness, none of which are typically available with private loans.

Federal student loan rates have also been rising. The cost of borrowing across all Department of Education loans is going up again for the 2023-2024 school year after some rates saw the biggest increases in decades during the prior period. While the rates private lenders charge aren’t tied to federal loan rates, they’re likely to also rise when federal loan rates do because they don’t have to stay as low to remain competitive.

Federal Student Loan Rates for 2023-2024 School Year

Loan typeBorrower type2022-20232023-2024Direct Subsidized Loans and Direct Unsubsidized LoansUndergraduate4.99%5.50%Direct Unsubsidized LoansGraduate or professional6.54%7.05%Direct PLUS LoansParents and graduate or professional students7.54%8.05%

Student Loan Rates Frequently Asked Questions

Why are student loan interest rates so high?

The cost of borrowing for college has increased along with interest rates on everything from credit cards, mortgages, and auto loans over the past year as the Federal Reserve has aggressively raised the federal funds rate. The higher base rates ultimately affect interest rates throughout the economy.

What happens if I don’t pay my student loans?

You’ll face many consequences if you default on a student loan. It can hurt your credit score, eat into your earnings, and reduce your tax refund and government benefits.

Should I refinance my student loan?

Whether or not you should refinance your student loan depends on your specific financial situation. You may want to consider alternatives such as a less expensive school, scholarships, or a side job to earn more money. Whatever your decision is, make sure you understand the terms of your new loan before making a choice.

How do I get approved for a student loan without a cosigner?

Getting approved for a student loan without a cosigner usually includes factors outside of your credit score. Lenders may consider your grade point average, field of study, projected future earning potential, and more when making approval decisions.

Will my private student loans be forgiven?

No, private student loans won’t qualify for any federal forgiveness programs, including the widescale forgiveness currently being challenged in court.

Should I continue paying my student loans during the repayment pause?

It’s possible to save a lot on interest if you repay your student loans during the repayment pause, set to continue through August 2023. This is because any payments you make on your student loans goes directly toward your balance. When you make a payment traditionally, a portion of it goes toward paying down interest.

