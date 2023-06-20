Hunter Biden Federally Charged

According to court documents filed on Tuesday, Hunter Biden, the son of the president, has reached an agreement where he will plead guilty to two tax-related misdemeanors. The agreement includes entering into a pretrial diversion program, which would allow him to avoid prosecution for a felony gun charge, potentially bringing an end to a lengthy investigation.

Under the terms of the agreement, Biden will admit to not paying taxes on his income from 2017 and 2018. In return, the prosecutors will recommend probation.

Additionally, regarding the gun charge, Biden will participate in a pretrial diversion program, and the charge will be dismissed if he fulfills specific conditions.

The Department of Justice for the District of Delaware wrote in a news release: According to the tax Information, Hunter Biden received taxable income in excess of $1,500,000 annually in calendar years 2017 and 2018. Despite owing in excess of $100,000 in federal income taxes each year, he did not pay the income tax due for either year.

According to the firearm Information, from on or about October 12, 2018 through October 23, 2018, Hunter Biden possessed a firearm despite knowing he was an unlawful user of and addicted to a controlled substance.

Hunter Biden is charged with two violations of failure to pay income tax and one violation of unlawful possession of a firearm by a person prohibited. If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of 12 months in prison on each of the tax charges and a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison on the firearm charge. Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after taking into account the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

