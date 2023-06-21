Epstein Connected JPMorgan Exec to Netanyahu, Prince Andrew

Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero / The Daily Beast / Getty

Sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein advised JPMorgan executive Jes Staley on his career and relations with financial power players in Britain, China, and the Middle East, even as Epstein was jailed for soliciting minors in Florida, new emails reveal.

The documents—contained in legal filings on Tuesday as part of the U.S. Virgin Island’s lawsuit against JPMorgan—indicate Epstein connected Staley to a host of high-profile pals including Britain’s Prince Andrew and Dubai businessman Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem. He also invited him to meetings at Davos with Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates and Columbia University president Lee Bollinger, who was on the board of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Epstein may have facilitated a get-together with JPMorgan bosses and Israel’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, too. In March 2011, one JPMorgan employee wrote to Staley and another high-level executive, “Against all odds, we have been granted a meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu.” Staley forwarded the message to Epstein and wrote, “Thanks,” to which the convicted sex offender replied, “surprisee suprise.”

