WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Federal Communications Commission Chairman Jessica Rosenworcel has announced a proposal broadband internet data caps and their effect on consumers. To aid in its investigation, the FCC has issued a portal are asking for public comment on how they’ve been impacted by data caps — that is, limits on how much internet data a customer can use before being charged more money or having their service slowed down.

The FCC is looking to regulate broadband data caps