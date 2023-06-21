Wed. Jun 21st, 2023

    News

    The FCC is looking to regulate broadband data caps

    By

    Jun 20, 2023 , ,
    The FCC is looking to regulate broadband data caps

    WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

    Federal Communications Commission Chairman Jessica Rosenworcel has announced a proposal broadband internet data caps and their effect on consumers. To aid in its investigation, the FCC has issued a portal are asking for public comment on how they’ve been impacted by data caps — that is, limits on how much internet data a customer can use before being charged more money or having their service slowed down.

    The FCC is looking to regulate broadband data caps

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Ex-CNN Producer Sentenced To Nearly 20 Years In Prison For Luring, Sexually Abusing Child

    Jun 21, 2023
    News

    Detroit Gas Station Set Ablaze; Clerk Survives Horrific Attack

    Jun 21, 2023
    News

    Naomi Campbell puts on a leggy display in a Louis Vuitton mini dress

    Jun 21, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Ex-CNN Producer Sentenced To Nearly 20 Years In Prison For Luring, Sexually Abusing Child

    Jun 21, 2023
    News

    Detroit Gas Station Set Ablaze; Clerk Survives Horrific Attack

    Jun 21, 2023
    News

    Naomi Campbell puts on a leggy display in a Louis Vuitton mini dress

    Jun 21, 2023
    News

    Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane weather: Temperatures plunge as polar blast hits

    Jun 21, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy