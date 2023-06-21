2-Year-Old Dies After Receiving Punishment For ‘Acting Out’: Sheriff

TAMPA, Fla. (HCSO / News Release) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has announced new charges to a woman arrested on May 19, 2023. That day, HCSO responded to an emergency call in the 10000 block of US Hwy. 301 for reports of a two-year-old child in distress.

Despite our deputies’ quick response and efforts, the child was pronounced deceased at the scene.

During the initial investigation, it was discovered that the child had sustained injuries to several parts of its body. While in her care, Rebecca Louise Gussage-Johnston, 24, admitted to subjecting the child to punishment the day prior, allegedly for “acting out.”

The child was confined to a chair for an extended period without receiving any care or attention from Gussage-Johnston. Even though Gussage-Johnston possessed a working cell phone, she failed to seek medical assistance for nearly 24 hours. It was a concerned family member of the victim who eventually reached out to 911 for help.

Gussage-Johnston was initially arrested on May 19 for aggravated child abuse resulting in great bodily harm and child neglect. After consultation with the Medical Examiner’s Office, the manner of death was determined to be a homicide due to severe neglect.

On June 15, 2023, HCSO announced that Gussage-Johnston is now facing additional charges of Murder in the First Degree while Engaged in Aggravated Child Abuse. These charges reflect the seriousness and gravity of this horrific crime. She remains in custody for her original charges.

“The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has unrelenting fervor in our pursuit of justice for innocent children hurt by criminals,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “It is truly heart-wrenching to witness such senseless and preventable acts of violence targeting our youth. The tenacity of our detectives has allowed us to ensure this woman faces the consequences of her disgusting actions.”

