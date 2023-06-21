TD Bank Checking Accounts Review 2023

Our experts answer readers’ banking questions and write unbiased product reviews (here’s how we assess banking products). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners; however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.

The bottom line: You might like one of TD Bank‘s three primary checking accounts if you prefer banking face-to-face and live near a branch along the East Coast. But if your main priorities are low monthly fees and good interest rates, you might prefer one of the best checking accounts with an online bank.

TD Bank Checking Accounts Overview

TD SimpleTD ConvenienceTD BeyondMinimum opening depositTD Bank Simple Checking Account – Minimum DepositTD Bank Convenience Checking Account – Minimum DepositTD Bank Beyond Checking Account – Minimum DepositInterest earnedNoneNone0.01% – 0.03% APY Annual Percentage Yield (APY)Monthly service fee$5.99 monthly service fee; cannot be waivedTD Bank Convenience Checking Account – Fees Display; can be waivedTD Bank Beyond Checking Account – Fees Display; can be waivedOut-of-network ATM fee$3$3$0; refunds provider fees if your balance is $2,500Cash bonus for new customersNoneTD Bank Convenience Checking Account – Ongoing BonusTD Bank Beyond Checking Account – Ongoing Bonus TD Bank Simple Checking Account – CTA TextTD Bank Convenience Checking Account – CTA TextTD Bank Beyond Checking Account – CTA Text

TD Bank Simple Checking Account – Product Name Only Review

The TD Bank Simple Checking Account – Product Name Only might be a decent choice if you don’t want to worry about minimum balance requirements. However, the biggest downside to this account is that the monthly service fee can’t be waived. You’ll prefer one of TD Bank’s other checking accounts if you want the option to waive monthly service fees.

TD Bank Convenience Checking Account – Product Name Only Review

The TD Bank Convenience Checking Account – Product Name Only is the bank’s most popular option. It’s a good choice if you meet with of the requirements to waive the TD Bank Convenience Checking Account – Fees Display — you’ll have to maintain a daily balance of at least $100 or the fee is automatically waived if you’re between the ages of 17 and 23.

You also might like this account if you’re looking to open a new checking account with a cash bonus. The TD Bank Convenience Checking Account offers a TD Bank Convenience Checking Account – Intro Bonus. This cash bonus is being offered until June 30, 2023.

TD Bank Beyond Checking Account – Product Name Only Review

The TD Bank Beyond Checking Account – Product Name Only might be worth exploring if you regularly maintain a minimum daily balance of at least $2,500 or receive monthly direct deposits of $5,000 or more. That way, you’ll waive the TD Bank Beyond Checking Account – Fees Display. You can also waive the fee by maintaining $25,000 or more across all your TD Bank accounts, home equity loans, and home equity line of credit accounts, or mortgage.

This account offers several perks like no ATM fees and two free overdraft fee reimbursements per year. TD Bank also offers a cash bonus of TD Bank Beyond Checking Account – Intro Bonus. This cash bonus is also featured in our best bank account bonuses guide and is being offered until June 30, 2023.

About TD Bank

TD Bank has over 1,100 branches and 2,600 ATMs along the East Coast. It also ranks as one of Insider’s best national banks.

TD Bank charges a $35 overdraft fee, up to three times per day. However, the bank also has several overdraft protection services to help you avoid overdraft fees. With Grace Period, TD will refund overdraft fees when you restore your account balance to at least $0 by 11 p.m. ET the next business day. You can also link your checking account to your savings account to cover overdrafts. In 2022, TD Bank eliminated the fee for overdraft account transfers.

You can speak with a live customer support representative 24/7. Many branch locations are also open seven days per week if you want to speak to someone in person.

The mobile app has received positive reviews, with 4.8 out of 5 stars in the Apple store and 4.3 out of 5 stars in the Google Play store.

Your deposits are FDIC insured for up to $250,000, or $500,000 for joint accounts.

Is TD Bank trustworthy?

The Better Business Bureau grades companies based on how they deal with customer issues. The BBB has given TD Bank an A+ rating.

TD Bank has been involved in recent public controversies. In 2020, the US Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection required TD Bank to pay $122 million in a settlement that accused the bank of charging customers a Debit Card Advance service without their permission. In 2023, the bank also had to pay $1.2 billion in a settlement that claimed the bank was involved in a Ponzi scheme started by Robert Allen Stanford, the former chairman of Stanford International Bank. TD Bank provided correspondent banking services to Stanford International Bank.

TD Bank Checking FAQs

Does TD Bank have a free checking account?

TD Bank doesn’t have a fee-free checking account. However, you may be able to waive the monthly service fee on the TD Bank Convenience Checking Account or TD Bank Beyond Checking Account if you meet certain requirements.

How much money do I need to open a TD Bank checking account?

You can open a TD Bank checking account with TD Bank Simple Checking Account – Minimum Deposit.

What do I need to get a TD Bank account?

To open a bank account, you’ll need to provide a US ID and Social Security number to verify your identity. You can open an account online or at a branch.

Methodology: How We Reviewed TD Bank Checking Accounts

For our TD Bank Checking Accounts review, we used our checking account methodology. At Personal Finance Insider, we rate products on a scale from zero to five stars. We also compare and contrast the features and fine print of various products to help determine if the account may be right for you. Our checking methodology, specifically, takes into account the minimum opening deposit, monthly service fees, overdraft protection options, ATM network/fees, customer support availability, mobile app ratings, and ethics of a company.

How TD Bank Checking Accounts Compare

We’ve compared TD Bank checking accounts with accounts at two other big-name banks along the East Coast: Bank of America and Citizens Bank.

TD Bank vs. Bank of America

If you don’t have money to open a checking account, you’ll probably prefer TD Bank. At Bank of America, you’ll have to deposit anywhere from $25 to Bank of America Advantage Plus Checking Account – Minimum Deposit. TD Bank lets you open a checking account with TD Bank Simple Checking Account – Minimum Deposit minimum opening deposit.

You’ll also prefer TD Bank to other institutions if you’d like to get 24/7 customer service. Bank of America customer support is available over the phone during select hours on weekdays and weekends.

TD Bank vs. Citizens Bank

If you’d like to open a checking account with a low initial deposit, TD Bank and Citizens Bank have good options. Both banks let you open a checking account with no minimum opening deposit.

The best choice for you may ultimately depend on where you live. TD Bank has branches in North Carolina and South Carolina Citizens Bank doesn’t have locations in these states, but it does have locations in Michigan and Ohio where there aren’t any TD branches.

Citizens Bank also might be more appealing if you frequently use ATMs. Citizens Bank has over 3,100 ATMs while TD Bank has around 2,600 ATMs.

You might prefer another financial institution if you’re priority is the avoid overdraft fees, though. While TD Bank and Citizens Bank have free overdraft services to help minimize overdraft fees, there are several banks that have completely eliminated overdraft fees on accounts. You can find options in our best banks for avoiding overdraft fees guide.

