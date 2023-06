WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Andy Murray’s hopes of seeding Wimbledon suffer a blow after first-round defeat at Queen’s… as Alex de Minaur snaps his winning streak

Andy Murray was beaten in straight sets 6-3, 6-1 by Australian Alex de Minaur

Murray is now likely to miss out on a priceless ranking in the Wimbledon draw

Katie Boulter was also beaten just days after winning a WTA title in Nottingham

