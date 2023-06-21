Idaho Man Faces Four Counts Of Murder For Killing Neighboring Family

KELLOGG, Idaho – A man from northern Idaho has been accused of committing four counts of first-degree murder and burglary. According to prosecutors, he unlawfully entered his neighbors’ residence and fatally shot them. One victim was a a minor.

The suspect, Majorjon Kaylor, 31, from Kellogg, was apprehended on Sunday evening shortly after the shooting.

During Kaylor’s initial court appearance on Tuesday, a judge disclosed the identities of the victims as Kenneth Guardipee, Kenna Gaurdipee, Devin Smith, and an unnamed juvenile. The victims resided in the same multi-home building as Kaylor.

If found guilty, Kaylor may face capital punishment. He is being held without bail.

Limited information has been disclosed regarding the shooting, and authorities have not revealed Kaylor’s potential motive. However, prosecuting attorney Benjamin Allen described the crime as “relatively horrific.”

Allen also stated that Kaylor confessed to the killings during his interview with the police.

“We see a crime which was committed in a relatively horrific manner in regards to the nature of the allegations, the manner in which it was carried out, and the method in which was utilized by the defendant in the course of his actions,” Allen said.

