4 Dead After Fire Breaks Out In E-Bike Shop In NYC

LOWER MANHATTAN – A fire engulfed a Manhattan e-bike repair shop overnight, resulting in the loss of four lives and leaving five more injured.

The fire broke out shortly after midnight on Tuesday, near the intersection of Madison Street and Catherine Street in the Lower East Side, fire officials said. Over 100 firefighters were summoned to combat the intense flames, and it took nearly two hours to finally bring the fire under control.

Law enforcement said the victims of the inferno consisted of two men and two women. Among the injured, two individuals were reported to be in serious condition, while a firefighter and an EMT sustained minor injuries.

The street-level establishment where the tragic incident occurred is home to the HQ E-Bike Repair shop.

Fire marshals are currently investigating the cause of the fire, including the possibility of the involvement of lithium ion batteries.

