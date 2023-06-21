Wed. Jun 21st, 2023

    Kanye West's Larry David-Inspired HBO Pilot Leaks Online

    Kanye West’s Larry David-Inspired HBO Pilot Leaks Online

    Fans of Kanye West (who now goes by Ye) who have longed to see the troubled rapper’s failed turn as a television creator can now watch the pilot for his canned HBO project on YouTube. (Maybe not for long, though.)

    On Sunday, a YouTube user named Gearashi leaked the pilot for Ye’s Larry David-inspired comedy show, titled A Little Inappropriate. According to Vibe, the video was ripped from Borat director Larry Charles’ private Vimeo account. The roughly 30-minute episode has already made its way to several other channels.

    Among the Yeezy founder’s extensive list of axed projects, there’s been a considerable air of mystery around A Little Inappropriate, which was supposedly inspired by Ye’s love for HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm as well as his appearance on Entourage in 2007.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

