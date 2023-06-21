Marketers should use research and data to help minimize backlash to social-issue campaigns

Natalie Behring/Getty Images

Brands that take stand on social and political issues often face some sort of backlash.

Insider spoke to two experts about how brands can use data and research to navigate these challenges.

About half of American consumers think brands should take stands on social issues, according to a Gallup poll published in January 2023.

But as recent reactions to Target and Bud Light campaigns have demonstrated, brands can face furious blowback from consumers with opposing views.

“Social issues can be a brand reputation destroyer,” said Kimberly Whitler, an associate professor of business administration at the University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business.

“Picking sides alienates sides. CMOs are uniquely supposed to bring advocacy for all consumers into the company and consider how all consumers will react to different issues.”

Some experts previously told Insider that brands must have a point of view on social and political issues, but Whitler isn’t convinced that this is the case.

“The theory has yet to be proven that brands must take sides,” she said. “There is actually research that taking a side creates an asymmetric negative effect. Those who agree with you may be neutral to slightly agree. But those who disagree tend to disagree severely.”

Brands that do choose to take sides must rigorously focus-group their messaging, Whitler said. She noted that many statements about certain issues and topics that companies release could be tested rather than “thrown out,” which could consequently spawn backlash.

“Marketing has all kinds of tools and techniques to understand consumers,” Whitler said. “You can read how people will react. This is how it’s done in politics, where you test and test until you reach a statement or position that will bring in the broadest public.”

Ewan McIntyre, the VP analyst and chief of research for Gartner’s marketing practice, agreed. “There are too many examples of clumsy executions,” he said.

“We strongly believe you need to go into these conversations with deep knowledge and insights. Social issues are foremost on the minds of CMOs, but you have to understand what your brand means to your audience and where you have permission to talk about this stuff.”

