Trump says he has a ‘very good relationship’ with Chinese President Xi – and won’t say whether he would defend Taiwan as it will ‘harm’ negotiations if elected in 2024

Former President Donald Trump said he had a ‘very good relationship’ with Chinese President Xi Jinping

He was tight-lipped during his interview with Fox’s Bret Baier about how he would handle Taiwan if re-elected in 2024.

“So if I tell you an answer, it’s going to hurt me in the negotiations assuming I win,” Trump said.

