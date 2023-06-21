Wed. Jun 21st, 2023

    Trump says he has a 'very good relationship' with Chinese President Xi

    By

    Jun 20, 2023
    Trump says he has a ‘very good relationship’ with Chinese President Xi

    Trump says he has a ‘very good relationship’ with Chinese President Xi – and won’t say whether he would defend Taiwan as it will ‘harm’ negotiations if elected in 2024

    Former President Donald Trump said he had a ‘very good relationship’ with Chinese President Xi Jinping
    He was tight-lipped during his interview with Fox’s Bret Baier about how he would handle Taiwan if re-elected in 2024.
    “So if I tell you an answer, it’s going to hurt me in the negotiations assuming I win,” Trump said.

    By Nikki Schwab, Senior American Political Reporter for Dailymail.com

    Trump says he has a ‘very good relationship’ with Chinese President Xi

    By

