Wed. Jun 21st, 2023

    Attorney General Merrick Garland Was Actually Pretty Harsh on Hunter Biden

    Attorney General Merrick Garland Was Actually Pretty Harsh on Hunter Biden

    Cue the outrage from former President Donald Trump and his allies over the just announced Hunter Biden plea deal.

    Of course, no one really expected Trump and his supporters to ever be satisfied with any outcome of the long-running Hunter Biden investigation that did not result in a conviction of his father, President Joe Biden.

    But the truth of the matter is that Attorney General Merrick Garland did Hunter Biden no favors in this case by leaving the original Trump-appointed prosecutor on the case, and approving a plea deal on charges that for anyone else would likely have resulted in no criminal charges being brought.

