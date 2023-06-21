WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

New York is now the fifth most expensive city in the WORLD for luxury living – ahead of Monaco and Dubai – as the cost of business class flights, extravagant hotels and designer shopping soars in the Big Apple

New York jumped from 11th place in the rankings last year

The private bank Julius Baer analyzed the purchases of high net worth individuals

The price of a hotel suite in New York has soared 17% since 2022

