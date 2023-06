CINCINNATI (WCPO) — Police arrested a woman accused of trying to lure a 4-year-old boy from his home. Lisa Nacrelli, 44, was arrested and charged with child enticement after a Norwood family said she tried to get their son to come home with her.

