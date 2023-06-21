Wed. Jun 21st, 2023

    Delta Airlines Pilot Arrested Just 30 Minutes Before Flight For Allegedly Being Drunk

    Jun 21, 2023
    A pilot from Delta Airlines was taken into custody in Scotland for allegedly appearing intoxicated before a flight bound for New York City, leading to the cancellation of the trip, officials said.

    The incident took place on Friday when Flight 209, scheduled to depart Edinburgh Airport at 10:35 a.m. SCT and arrive at John F. Kennedy International Airport after a 7 1/2-hour journey, was unable to take off.
    Authorities said the pilot, a 61-year-old man whose identity was not disclosed, was apprehended at approximately 10 a.m. local time. He has been charged with suspected violation of the Railways and Transport Safety Act 2003, which prohibits impairment of pilots and other transportation operators while on duty.

    When asked about the pilot’s current employment status or involvement with the airline, a Delta representative declined to comment on Tuesday.

