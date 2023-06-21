Wed. Jun 21st, 2023

    Here's Why Legitimate Scientists Should Debate RFK Jr.

    Here’s Why Legitimate Scientists Should Debate RFK Jr.

    Superstar podcaster Joe Rogan has invited vaccine scientist (and Daily Beast columnist) Peter Hotez to come on his podcast and debate presidential candidate and vaccine “skeptic” Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

    I think Hotez should do it.

    It all started last Saturday, when Hotez took to Twitter to signal boost a Vice post about Kennedy’s recent appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience. The article called the episode an “orgy of unchecked vaccine misinformation.” Rogan responded by offering Hotez, who himself appeared on Rogan’s podcast back in April 2020, “$100,000.00 to the charity of your choice” if he agreed to a no-time-limit debate with RFK, Jr.

