In a Fox News interview that aired Tuesday, former President Donald Trump acknowledged that COVID vaccines have become a thorny issue among Republican voters, saying that “as a Republican, it’s not a great thing” to discuss “for some reason.”

When asked by Fox host Bret Baier about the efficacy of inoculations to combat the pandemic, Trump appeared to avoid giving a clear-cut answer.

“In your mind, did the COVID vaccine work?” Baier asked.

