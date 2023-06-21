Wed. Jun 21st, 2023

    News

    Putin’s Despicable Attack on Zelensky’s Jewish Identity

    By

    Jun 21, 2023 , , , , ,
    Putin’s Despicable Attack on Zelensky’s Jewish Identity

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Reuters

    A year and three months into the brutal war in Ukraine, one might think there was no lower for Vladimir Putin to sink. But Putin’s remarks a few days ago at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, in an answer to the moderator’s question about how the Kremlin’s claims about a Nazi regime in Kyiv could be reconciled with the fact that President Volodymyr Zelensky is Jewish, managed to reach a new level of deplorable.

    Putin said: “I’ve had a lot of Jewish friends since childhood. They say, ‘Zelensky is not a Jew, he’s a disgrace to the Jewish people.’ And this isn’t a joke, it’s not irony, you understand?…

    Today, Ukraine elevates neo-Nazis, Hitler’s leavings, to the pedestal of honored heroes. Six million Jews were destroyed in the Holocaust, a million and a half died in Ukraine, first and foremost at the hands of the Banderovites [Ukrainian nationalists].”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    ‘Banging sounds heard’ during Titanic tourist sub search, US media reports

    Jun 21, 2023
    News

    Lidia Thorpe supporter Jennetta Quinn-Bates is fashion icon for her NO sunglasses against The Voice

    Jun 21, 2023
    News

    Sylvester Stallone reveals Adele made keeping Rocky statue a deal breaker in buying his mansion

    Jun 21, 2023

    You missed

    News

    ‘Banging sounds heard’ during Titanic tourist sub search, US media reports

    Jun 21, 2023
    News

    Lidia Thorpe supporter Jennetta Quinn-Bates is fashion icon for her NO sunglasses against The Voice

    Jun 21, 2023
    News

    Sylvester Stallone reveals Adele made keeping Rocky statue a deal breaker in buying his mansion

    Jun 21, 2023
    News

    ‘Like Disneyland’: Titanic Families Blast ‘Disgusting’ Tours of Wreckage

    Jun 21, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy