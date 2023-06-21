Wed. Jun 21st, 2023

    Feds Push Gun Rap Against Woman That They Let Hunter Biden Escape

    Feds Push Gun Rap Against Woman That They Let Hunter Biden Escape

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty

    As the body count from gun violence grows and grows, a plea deal will allow the president’s son to escape prosecution for violating a federal law that prohibits illegal drug users from possessing firearms.

    At the same time, the same Department of Justice is trying to show us how serious it is about guns by fighting to reinstate an identical firearms charge against a 32-year-old Texas woman that a federal judge in that state dismissed.

    Hunter Biden was allegedly a crack user in 2018, when he purchased a gun. The woman in the other case, Paola Connelly, is said to have told police who recovered her gun in 2021 that she “only sometimes smoked weed in order to go to sleep at night,” according to court papers

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

