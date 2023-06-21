Wed. Jun 21st, 2023

    News

    No Injuries After Shooting Inside East Tennessee Walmart: Police

    By

    Jun 21, 2023 , , , , , ,
    No Injuries After Shooting Inside East Tennessee Walmart: Police

    Lenoir City, TENNESSEE – According to officials from the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office, officers from the Lenoir City Police Department were dispatched to the Walmart on Highway 321 Tuesday evening in response to reports of gunfire.

    Video from the scene showed a large police response.

    Police say a person entered the store and fired multiple shots — but no one was injured. The suspect fled the location prior to officers’ arrival. A $5,000 reward is being offered for the shooter.

    This is a breaking news update.

    The post No Injuries After Shooting Inside East Tennessee Walmart: Police appeared first on Breaking911.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    ‘Banging sounds heard’ during Titanic tourist sub search, US media reports

    Jun 21, 2023
    News

    Lidia Thorpe supporter Jennetta Quinn-Bates is fashion icon for her NO sunglasses against The Voice

    Jun 21, 2023
    News

    Sylvester Stallone reveals Adele made keeping Rocky statue a deal breaker in buying his mansion

    Jun 21, 2023

    You missed

    News

    ‘Banging sounds heard’ during Titanic tourist sub search, US media reports

    Jun 21, 2023
    News

    Lidia Thorpe supporter Jennetta Quinn-Bates is fashion icon for her NO sunglasses against The Voice

    Jun 21, 2023
    News

    Sylvester Stallone reveals Adele made keeping Rocky statue a deal breaker in buying his mansion

    Jun 21, 2023
    News

    ‘Like Disneyland’: Titanic Families Blast ‘Disgusting’ Tours of Wreckage

    Jun 21, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy