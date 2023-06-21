Lenoir City, TENNESSEE – According to officials from the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office, officers from the Lenoir City Police Department were dispatched to the Walmart on Highway 321 Tuesday evening in response to reports of gunfire.

Video from the scene showed a large police response.

Police say a person entered the store and fired multiple shots — but no one was injured. The suspect fled the location prior to officers’ arrival. A $5,000 reward is being offered for the shooter.

This is a breaking news update.

The post No Injuries After Shooting Inside East Tennessee Walmart: Police appeared first on Breaking911.