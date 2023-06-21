Wed. Jun 21st, 2023

    News

    New Glendale School Board Meeting: Riot Cops, Slurs, and a Brawl

    New Glendale School Board Meeting: Riot Cops, Slurs, and a Brawl

    Sergio Olmos via Twitter

    Violence broke out at another meeting of the school board in Glendale, California, on Tuesday evening as protesters squared off over the handling of LGBTQ issues.

    Video from journalists on site showed riot police officers, who were out in force, rushing toward a small group of brawlers in the crowd of several hundred people.

    Other footage showed a phalanx of men yelling slurs and expletives, including “Fucking queer!” at a pro-LGBTQ demonstrator who approached the barricades and yelled at them.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

