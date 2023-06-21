Sylvester Stallone reveals Adele made keeping Rocky statue a deal breaker in buying his mansion

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Sylvester Stallone reveals Adele DEMANDED he leave her poolside Rocky statue when she bought his LA mansion for $58m…or it would ‘blow the whole deal up’

The singer bought the eight-bedroom, 12-bathroom home in January

The actor, 76, had planned to take a statue home with him, when Adele insisted she wanted it to stay with the property

The singer is now tearing up the huge mansion and making it her own

