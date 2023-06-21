Wed. Jun 21st, 2023

    Sylvester Stallone reveals Adele made keeping Rocky statue a deal breaker in buying his mansion

    Sylvester Stallone reveals Adele DEMANDED he leave her poolside Rocky statue when she bought his LA mansion for $58m…or it would ‘blow the whole deal up’

    The singer bought the eight-bedroom, 12-bathroom home in January
    The actor, 76, had planned to take a statue home with him, when Adele insisted she wanted it to stay with the property
    The singer is now tearing up the huge mansion and making it her own

