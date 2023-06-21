Wed. Jun 21st, 2023

    News

    ‘Signs of Life’ Spotted Near Site of Missing Titanic Sub

    By

    Jun 21, 2023 , , , ,
    ‘Signs of Life’ Spotted Near Site of Missing Titanic Sub

    OceanGate Expeditions/Handout via Reuters

    A group connected with one of the billionaires on board the submersible that went missing on a voyage to the Titanic wreck revealed Tuesday night that there have been “likely signs of life” near the site of the vessel’s disappearance.

    The news is giving rescuers new hope that the five people trapped in the submersible may still be alive, even as it remains unclear what happened to the vessel—or where exactly it is.

    Shortly after midnight, the U.S. Coast Guard said in an update that Canadian surveillance aircraft had “detected underwater noises in the search area.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    I’m a newlywed and my friends didn’t even give me a card or gift for my wedding

    Jun 21, 2023
    News

    Kendall Jenner slithering her way to dinner with Bad Bunny in snakeskin pants in West Hollywood

    Jun 21, 2023
    Lebanon News

    Lebanese newspapers’ headlines for June 21, 2023

    Jun 21, 2023

    You missed

    News

    I’m a newlywed and my friends didn’t even give me a card or gift for my wedding

    Jun 21, 2023
    News

    Kendall Jenner slithering her way to dinner with Bad Bunny in snakeskin pants in West Hollywood

    Jun 21, 2023
    Lebanon News

    Lebanese newspapers’ headlines for June 21, 2023

    Jun 21, 2023
    Lebanon News

    European Parliament’s Delegation for relations with Mashreq countries conduct official visit to Lebanon from 19 to 23 June

    Jun 21, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy