‘Signs of Life’ Spotted Near Site of Missing Titanic Sub

OceanGate Expeditions/Handout via Reuters

A group connected with one of the billionaires on board the submersible that went missing on a voyage to the Titanic wreck revealed Tuesday night that there have been “likely signs of life” near the site of the vessel’s disappearance.

The news is giving rescuers new hope that the five people trapped in the submersible may still be alive, even as it remains unclear what happened to the vessel—or where exactly it is.

Shortly after midnight, the U.S. Coast Guard said in an update that Canadian surveillance aircraft had “detected underwater noises in the search area.”

