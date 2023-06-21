Wed. Jun 21st, 2023

    Pentagon overestimates value of weapons sent to Ukraine by $6.2 Billion

    A Pentagon accounting error overestimates the value of weapons sent to Ukraine by $6.2 billion – an error that has driven up the cost of every new aid program

    Accounting error left Pentagon with over $6 billion in unspent aid to Ukraine
    The error occurred because officials used the cost of the new weapons to calculate the cost, as opposed to the off-the-shelf supply the United States actually sent to Ukraine.
    The $6 billion in unspent aid will mitigate the need for Congress to approve additional aid to Ukraine before the end of the fiscal year

