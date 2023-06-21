Wed. Jun 21st, 2023

    Lebanon News

    European Parliament's Delegation for relations with Mashreq countries conduct official visit to Lebanon from 19 to 23 June

    NNA – The European Parliament#39;s Delegation for relations with the Mashreq countries will be conducting an official visit to Lebanonnbsp;from 19 to 23 June. The Delegation will be led by Chair Isabel Santos and composed by six Members of four political groups. The primary purpose of the official visit is to hold the 16th EU-Lebanon Inter-parliamentary meeting with the Lebanese counterparts. In addition, meetings will be held with key members of the Lebanese executive, representatives of civil society and will include visits to EU-funded projects as well as field visits to UNRWA Palestine refugees camps and UNWFP Syrian Refugees informal tented settlements.

    A press conference of the European Parliament#39;s Delegation for relations with the Mashreq countries to Lebanon will be held onnbsp;Thursday 22 June 2023 at 6 PM.

