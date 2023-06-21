Trump Aides Rejoice at Suggestion of Trump White House Without Jared or Ivanka

Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty

Donald Trump made plenty of news during his interview with Fox News on Monday night, but there was one offhand Trump remark that particularly caught the attention of his staffers: If Trump wins back the presidency, Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump won’t serve in his White House.

That piece of news had entire continents of Trumpworld rejoicing in schadenfreude.

“There will be fewer Democrats around the second time!” one Trump adviser joked, saying there’s plenty of buzz in Trump’s inner circle about the declaration from the former president.

