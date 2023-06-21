Sudan conflict shows how peace could unravel in South Sudan if world doesn’t watch, UN envoy says

NNA – The U.N. envoy for South Sudan warned the Security Council Tuesdaynbsp;not to take its eyes off the worldrsquo;s newest nation, sayingnbsp;the conflict in neighboring Sudannbsp;shows ldquo;how quickly hard-won peace gains can unravel.rdquo;

Nicholas Haysom said the impact of the conflict is ldquo;unfurling along multiple fronts,rdquo; withnbsp;over 117,000 women, children and men fleeing into South Sudan, where violent clashes also persist, and the government is struggling to implement the most challenging provisions of a fragile 2018 power-sharing agreement and move toward the countryrsquo;s first elections as an independent nation.

He said the capacity of the government and humanitarian organizations to absorb the newcomers ndash; 93% of them South Sudanese returning to the country ndash; ldquo;is under strain,rdquo; with limited local resources and bottlenecks in border towns, especially Renk.

The conflict, which broke out in mid-April capping months of increasing tensions between the leaders of Sudanrsquo;s military and powerful paramilitary group known as the Rapid Support Forces, has also had an economic impact in already fragile South Sudan, Haysom said.

The sudden interruption of imports from Sudan has put essential commodities ldquo;out of reachrdquo; for ordinary people in South Sudan, he said, and if oil exports from South Sudan through Sudanrsquo;s main seaport, Port Sudan, are interrupted as recently threatened, the effect on the countryrsquo;s oil-dependent economy could be ldquo;devastating.rdquo;

There were high hopes when South Sudan gained independence from Sudan in 2011 after a long conflict. But the country slid into a civil war in December 2013 largely based on ethnic divisions when forces loyal to the current president, Salva Kiir, battled those loyal to the current vice president, Riek Machar.

The war, which left nearly 400,000 people dead and more than 4 million displaced, ended with the 2018 peace agreement, bringing Kiir and Machar together in a government of national unity. Under the agreement, elections were supposed to be held in February 2023, but last August they were postponed until December 2024.–AP

