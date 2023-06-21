Wed. Jun 21st, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Syrian citizens in occupied Syrian Golan stage a strike in rejection of Israeli occupation practices

    By

    Jun 21, 2023

    NNA – Syrian citizens in occupied Syrian Golan staged a strike on Wednesday, in rejection of the Israeli occupation arbitrary and criminal practices against them and their land.

    SANA reporter noted that hundreds of the Syrian citizens in the occupied Golan began to gather at the shrine of Abu Dharr al-Ghifari in the al-Marj area, in preparation for heading towards al-Hafayer area, east of Masada village, in rejection of the occupation scheme to establish wind turbines on their agricultural lands.

    The reporter said that the occupation brought large reinforcements from its forces and closed all roads leading to al-Hafayer area, where wind turbines are to be built.–SANAnbsp;

    ===========R.H.

    By

