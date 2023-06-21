UN Women, WFP join forces in promoting gender equality, women empowerment, and social inclusion in Lebanon

NNA – The United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women) and the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen collaboration in advancing gender equality, womenrsquo;s empowerment, and social inclusion in Lebanon.

The MoU was signed by UN Women Lebanonrsquo;s Representative, Gielan Elmessiri, and WFP Lebanonrsquo;s Representative and Country Director, Abdallah Alwardat.

This collaboration involves conducting regular research to evaluate gender equality and social inclusion aspects in assistance programmes. UN Women will provide support in integrating a gender perspective into WFPrsquo;s programming, generating gender analysis, data, and research to enhance the operational effectiveness of WFP.

The findings from these initiatives will inform and influence the technical assistance and policy support provided to the Government of Lebanon.

ldquo;This collaboration comes during a critical period for Lebanon. UN Women is pleased to partner with WFP to enhance womenrsquo;s access to resources. Through our partnership, UN Women will provide technical assistance to bolster the gender and social inclusion dimensions of WFPrsquo;s priority areas through generating gender analysis and mainstreaming gender into WFPrsquo;s social assistance and livelihood programmes to enhance its operational effectiveness and advance a more equal and inclusive society,rdquo; affirmed Gielan Elmessiri, UN Women Representative in Lebanon.nbsp;nbsp;

ldquo;We value our longstanding partnership with UN Women which continues to help us in supporting public institutions to address the needs of women, girls, persons with disabilities and other marginalized groups,rdquo; says Abdallah Alwardat, WFP Lebanon Representative and Country Director. ldquo;We remain committed to advancing an agenda that contributes to a fair and inclusive society.rdquo;nbsp;

The joint efforts of UN Women and WFP focus on the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) outlined in Agenda 2030, particularly in the areas of gender, social inclusion, food security, and nutrition. Both organizations continue to collaborate with the Government of Lebanon, partners, and national institutions to develop gender-responsive policies and programs.

