South Korean pop star Choi Sung-bong, hailed by Justin Bieber, is found dead after committing suicide aged 33 – two years after being exposed for lying about having cancer and asking fans to donate money

Choi Sung-bong rose to fame on Korea’s Got Talent in 2011 with a viral video

If you are struggling with depression or suicidal thoughts, you can contact The Samaritans helpline 24/7 on 116 123 for help and support

South Korean pop star Choi Sung-bong is found dead after committing suicide aged 33