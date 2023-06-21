Kremlin: Biden calling Xi a ‘dictator’ shows unpredictability of US foreign policy

NNA -nbsp;Russia said on Wednesday that US President Joe Bidenrsquo;s reference to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinpingnbsp;as a dictatornbsp;showed US foreign policy was inconsistent and erratic.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said there was a contradiction between Bidenrsquo;s comment and the efforts of his secretary of state, Antony Blinken, to lower tensions with Beijing at a meeting with Xi earlier this week.

ldquo;These are very contradictory manifestations of US foreign policy, which speak of a large element of unpredictability,rdquo; Peskov told reporters. — Reuters

nbsp;

==================== L.Y