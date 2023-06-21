WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Leonardo D AI Vinci? Handy AI tool turns your bad sketches into illustrations in seconds – and it does NOT need internet

Qualcomm has unveiled a new model that converts text and images into AI illustrations

ControlNet does not upload data to ‘the cloud’ and does not require internet access to operate

Bad sketches can be turned into masterpieces in just under 12 seconds

Incredible AI Tool Instantly Transforms Rough Sketches into Artwork, No Internet Required