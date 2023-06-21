Wed. Jun 21st, 2023

    Anthony Joshua vs Dillian Whyte rematch OFF for August 12 but AJ will still fight on the same date

    Anthony Joshua vs Dillian Whyte rematch OFF for August 12 but AJ will still fight on the same date

    Anthony Joshua vs Dillian Whyte rematch OFF for August 12… but AJ will still fight on the same date against a different opponent, with Agit Kabayel in contention

    Eddie Hearn has confirmed that Anthony Joshua will not face Dillian Whyte next
    Whyte demanded more money than Matchroom was willing to pay for the fight
    Agit Kabayel is on a list of four or five possible next opponents for Brit Joshua, 33

