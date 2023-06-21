Jennifer Lawrence’s R-Rated Comedy ‘No Hard Feelings’ Is Not the Wild Romp You Hoped For

Youtube Screenshot

Once a multiplex staple, the R-rated sex comedy has all but vanished from the American cinematic landscape. Fresh off her well-received performance in last year’s sober PTSD drama Causeway, Jennifer Lawrence aims to resurrect the bawdy subgenre with No Hard Feelings, a smutty lark that ably proves her movie-star magnetism. No amount of marquee charisma, however, can salvage Jury Duty co-creator Gene Stupnitsky’s flaccid feature film, which exhibits a superficial interest in ribald revelry and yet, in most respects, neuters its wilder impulses.

On the surface, there’s nothing restrained about Maddie Barker (Lawrence), a lifelong resident of beautiful Montauk, Long Island, whose quiet and quaint atmosphere has—to her great annoyance—been ruined by an influx of snobby upper-crust outsiders. Encountering one such prick at the waterfront bar where she works, Maddie is outright combative, underlining her brash take-no-shit attitude. When not tussling with strangers who rub her the wrong way, she lives alone in her deceased mother’s house, albeit potentially not for long; due to overdue taxes, she’s on the verge of losing the place.

That beloved abode is just about the only thing Maddie cares about keeping, since as an early encounter with her ex Gary (The Bear’s Ebon Moss-Bachrach) indicates, she has a nasty habit of ghosting any boyfriend who gets too close to her, much less dares utter those three dreaded words of commitment, “I love you.”

